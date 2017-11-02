Friends remember Skidmore College grad killed in NYC terrorist attack

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC continues to learn more about the Skidmore graduate who was killed in that attack.

Nicholas Cleves, 23, graduated from Skidmore in 2016 and moved back to the city where he’s from.

Friends are remembering him as a caring person who always put his friends and family first.

He was tragically killed earlier this week during the terror attack in New York City.

When Bobby Carlton heard about the attack, he never thought one of his close friends would be one of the victims.

“It’s just unfortunate that he was taken away the way he was.”

They first met when Nicholas was a freshman at Skidmore College. Carlton was the coordinator for the Apple campus store and their friendship blossomed from there.

Even after Nicholas graduated, they kept in touch.

“Nicholas and I talked right up until the very last day. In fact, we talked the day that he died.”

Carlton says Nicholas who majored in computer science at Skidmore was passionate about technology.

“New ideas in technology, how it was used and where it was going.”

He called him a caring person.

“The true definition of a gentleman. He was the true definition of somebody who just cared for others.”

He says Nicholas could find common ground with just about anyone.

“Whether it was about technology or video game or movies or dogs, it didn’t matter.”

Carlton says Nicholas was a genuine person.

“I’m very lucky and very fortunate to have met Nicholas and gotten to be his friend.”

He wishes more people would have had the chance to know him.

“It’s unfortunate that there are people out there who won’t have the chance to meet him. He really was a spectacular person.”

A Skidmore spokesperson says the school is working on finding the right way to honor and remember Nicholas and his life.