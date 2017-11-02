Double murder conviction appeal denied

Related Coverage Mosley found guilty by jurors for double murder

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly six years after his double murder conviction, a local man’s efforts to appeal the courts ruling have failed.

Michael Mosley was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary following a three-week trial in the 2002 deaths of Arica Schneider and Sam Holley.

The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office says that while the conviction was upheld on appeal, he was granted a hearing after alleging his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance during his trial.

“Hopefully, this decision closes yet another painful chapter for the families of Arica Schneider and Sam Holley. The defendant failed to show, once again, that he is innocent of these crimes, or that he did not receive effective assistance from his lawyer during the trial,” DA Joel Abelove said.