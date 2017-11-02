2017 Red Cross Real Heroes Breakfast held

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of ordinary people were honored for doing extraordinary things on Tuesday.

The American Red Cross of Northeastern New York held their annual Real Heroes breakfast.

This group right here is one of bravery and selflessness.

They were each chosen out of hundreds of nominations because of the significant impact they made in their communities and beyond.

There were five different awards presented Thursday morning ranging from serving those in need to saving lives.

“We want to thank them,” Gary Striar said. “We want people in the community to see that there is so much good out there. Particularly in the last year with fires and hurricanes, so there were really a lot of people to thank and recognize.”

Receiving the military hero honors was United States Marine Corp. Captain David Wallingford.

The 2017 blood donor heroes were Barbara and Paul Wersten.

Also being recognized were a number of Red Cross volunteers who deployed to hurricane-ravaged areas within the last few months, receiving the emergency relief heroes honor.

Three gentlemen were recognized for their response to a massive fire on North Manning Boulevard in June. It tore through four homes and left more than 20 people including several young children without a home.

Well, that morning the people who lived there, pointed these men out to me.

“It was emotional for me,” Paul Pompey said. “It brought a lot of chills in my body to be able to come up to me saying you saved my baby, it felt good.”

“I’m just hoping us getting an award will motivate other people to do something noble for others,” John Darkins said.