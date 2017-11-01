Votes for Women exhibit opens at NY State Museum

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You can officially see a new exhibit at the New York State Museum that honors the centennial of women’s suffrage in New York State on Saturday.

“In 1848, she organized with a handful of other women the first women’s rights convention,” Coline Jenkins, great-great-grandaughter of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, said.

Stanton was a woman known as a leader of the women’s suffrage movement in the 19th century who often worked alongside Susan B. Anthony.

“When women got the right to vote in 1920 an equal rights amendment was immediately introduced. Surprisingly, the equal rights amendment hasn’t passed.”

“Winning the right to vote, did not mean equality at all,” Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said.

An interesting part of the exhibit is while it depicts the women’s suffrage movement, it also shows the continued fight for equal rights.

“This is an exhibit that opens our eyes to the past but let this be our call to the future.”

While the exhibit does honor the long and hard fought battle to gain voting rights for women, it also features another large movement of women in our not so distant past, the Women’s March of 2017. As Lt. Governor Hochul explains, this battle continues here in New York, as women fight for equal pay and health care.

“These are issues that we are fighting today. We have to look to New York State and not our nation’s capital because issues that we took for granted such as access to reproductive health care, those are now under assault.”

“It started in 1848 with a public demand for the right to vote, it continues today for other legal rights,” Jenkins said.

The exhibit will be on display from November 4th through May 13th.