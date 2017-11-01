Tips to get a head start on winterizing your car

(NEWS10) – Winter can change how cars work, and create road hazards that could leave you stranded.

Getting a head start on winterizing your car now can save you a lot of hassle later.

Certain car systems are sensitive to the temperature and moisture changes that winter can bring, so be sure to top off all engine fluids.

Then check any belts or bands for looseness or cracks that could cause them to break.

In the heart of your car, have your battery voltage checked by a mechanic to be sure the first freeze does not zap its last bit of juice when you really need the heater. Winterizing is all about preparing for the worst.

Winter will expose the weak points in your tires from wear and tear, and age. Cracks are a sign that your tire may be dry-rotted, and has expanded and contracted over the years. Even though it may still have tread, cracked tires are weak and could burst just from adding air.

If your tire is bald and you can see the wear bars, it’s a “may-pop.” Check your car and change out any questionable tires before they leave you stranded.

Joe Gentile, owner of Albany Light Truck, says new tire technology has made things easier.

“It used to be where you would have to have a snow tire specifically for the winter and a summer tire for the warmer weather,’ says Joe. “Nowadays you can buy and all-season tire. It’s as good as a snow tire in the snow, but it also gets great traction in the dry and in the wet weather when it’s warmer.”