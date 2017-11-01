Skidmore grad victim of NYC terror attack

Related Coverage Truck attack suspect is charged with terrorism offenses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Skidmore College said a recent graduate was a victim of the terror attack in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

Nicholas Cleves, 23, graduated in 2016 with a degree in Computer Science. According to Skidmore, he was living in New York City working as a software engineer, analyst and web developer.

Counseling services are being offered to students in need.

Authorities said 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck for nearly a mile along a bike path, running down cyclists and pedestrians. He then crashed into a school bus. He was shot in the abdomen after he jumped out of the vehicle brandishing two air guns.

Twelve other people were injured in the attack.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors brought terrorism charges against Saipov.