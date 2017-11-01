Siena Poll: Likely voters oppose NY constitutional convention by nearly 2-1 margin

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Election Day is less than a week away and a new Siena Research Institute poll shows likely voters oppose the constitutional convention, or “con-con,” by a nearly two to one margin.

Among likely voters 57% say they will vote no on the question. Of those “no” voters, more than 60% say the ‘con-con’ would be an expensive waste of time.

With election day approaching, it appears as though voters are doing their homework. More than one-third of likely voters say they have read or heard a great deal about con-con.

The Siena poll predicts a small voter turnout for the off-year election. In 2013, less than one in three registered voters cast their ballots.