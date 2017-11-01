ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State of Health’s open enrollment period begins on Wednesday.

Consumers can enroll in health plans until January 31, 2018.

“For five years, the Marketplace has offered quality, affordable health plans to New Yorkers and there’s never been a better time to see what we have to offer,” said NY State of Health Executive Director Donna Frescatore. “With health plan choices in every county of the state, comprehensive benefits, good prices, and in-person enrollment assistance, NY State of Health is more committed than ever to getting New Yorkers covered.”

Consumers can enroll in a health plan by:

Calling the Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777

Logging onto the website at nystateofhealth.ny.gov

Meeting with an in-person assistor. Find an assistor here.

Officials say more than four million individuals have enrolled in quality, affordable health insurance coverage through NY State of Health.

Additional information regarding NY State of Health enrollment, reductions in the uninsured, health plan options and costs by region are included in the 2018 regional fact sheets which can be found here.