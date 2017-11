SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino celebrated the completion of the Marina at Mohawk Harbor on Wednesday.

When the weather warms up next year, people will be able to access the casino through the Mohawk River.

The harbor features 50 boating slips an amphitheater and a kayak launch.

It’s being called the largest waterfront development in Upstate New York and the mayor says the city should be proud.

The entire Mohawk Harbor Project also includes a hotel, apartments, and office space.