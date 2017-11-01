Jaliek Rainwalker went missing 10 years ago

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been 10 years since Jaliek Rainwalker went missing. The 12-year-old from Greenwich seemed to vanish into thin air.

It was November 1, 2007, when Jaliek’s adoptive father Stephen Kerr told police Jaliek had run off from this family home on Hill Street in Greenwich. What really happened to him, still remains a mystery.

If he’s still alive, Jaliek would be 22 years old. For years, police believe his case is likely a homicide and a mystery.

“I’m going back 10 years ago and when I said, ‘something’s wrong here’,” Cambridge-Greenwich Police Chief George Bell said.

Chief Bell says Jaliek’s adoptive father Stephen Kerr remains the key person of interest in the case.

Police point to the fact that he was the last person with Jaliek and exhibited what police say is not typical behavior for the parent of a missing child. They say he ran several errands prior to calling the police and refused to take a polygraph.

“Wouldn’t even put his fingerprints on the door of the police station. He used his elbows to open the door at the police station in Cambridge to bring in some information. I mean, the whole thing was weird,” Chief Bell said.

Kerr and his wife who were in the process of rescinding Jaliek’s adoption insisted he likely ran off to Albany to perhaps join a gang.

“The idea that they are holding out hope that he is just going to walk in the door and not know what the fuss was about,” Jeffrey McMorris, Kerr’s Attorney, said.

All sightings of Jaliek never panned out.

A skull fragment found in Coxsackie buoyed hopes that were quickly dashed with a DNA test.

Two district attorneys have looked at the case but never prosecuted it.

The chief and Barbara Reeley, Jaliek’s adoptive grandmother, have been constant throughout these 10 years.

“When I drive somewhere whether it’s north, south, east or west, am I driving by his body? Am I driving by his remains? I don’t know and not knowing is really hard,” Reeley said.

The local potter who’s estranged from her daughter and Stephen speak out on every anniversary.

“Because it only takes one. Only one person who remembers something or wrote something down or saw something that would mean that we could find Jaliek,” Reeley said.