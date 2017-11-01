First time in more than a decade, seat for Rensselaer County Executive up for grabs

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Election Day is coming up soon and there are just a few short days before you can cast your ballot.

One race NEWS10 ABC is following is the race for Rensselaer County Executive.

For the first time in more than a decade, the seat for Rensselaer County Executive is up for grabs.

There will be three names on your ballot on Tuesday including Democrat Andrea Smyth, Republican Steve McLaughlin, and Green Party Candidate Wayne Foy.

“I believe in a world where people work towards what they want,” Smyth said.

“I think people respond well to my no-nonsense approach to things,” McLaughlin said.

“I’m doing this very much for those people who just pick the line,” Foy said.

McLaughlin, a current New York Assemblyman, says he’s focused on water quality for the county and names growing the economy as his top priority.

“Bring businesses in. When you bring businesses in you can bring homeowners in, you bring more opportunity in,” McLaughlin said.

Smyth also focused on economic development as well as affordable energy says her main issue is clean drinking water.

“We’re trying to make sure the aging infrastructure is repaired and that the drinking water quality is safe and consistent,” Smyth said.

For Foy, it’s not about winning on Tuesday but making sure a Republican or Democrat doesn’t run on the Green Party line.

“You can’t be county executive, run on the Green line, but not be supportive of the Green Party,” Foy said.

Smyth and McLaughlin agree that Rensselaer County needs a better broadband system.

Smyth says she’s the right choice because of her experience in public policy and connection to the area.

“I raised my children here, 23 years as a resident in Rensselaer County and I believe you work toward the world you want to live in,” Smyth said.

McLaughlin said he already serves a large part of the county in his role as an assemblyman and can do even more if elected county executive.

“You can get a lot done and kind of change the trajectory of the county and make people’s lives better,” McLaughlin said.