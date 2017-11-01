Disabled woman’s stolen ATV found

NORTH HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local disabled woman is about to get a stolen ATV back and along with it, her independence.

Helen Hogan’s 4 wheeler was the only way she and her dog Ozzie could get around her North Hoosick farm.

The ATV and power tools were stolen from her shed back in August.

New York State Police say they’ve found the stolen property and need help finding Steven Russell.

Russell is a parolee who lived near Hogan until police say he cut off his ankle bracelet and skipped town.

The stolen items were found in Pownal, Vermont at an address belonging to one of Russell’s relatives.