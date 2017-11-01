Capital Region native witnessed NYC terrorist attack from her apartment balcony

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The City of New York is continuing to feel the aftershocks of Tuesday’s terror attack in Lower Manhattan.

For one Slingerlands native, this tragedy hit very close to home.

Lauren DiFrancesco moved into that Lower Manhattan neighborhood just one month ago. She watched the incident unfold and says it was “the worst thing she’s ever seen with her own eyes.”

“There were so many cop cars, so many ambulances, sirens, and people,” DiFrancesco said. “There were so many people everywhere and everyone was kind of in this panic.”

DiFrancesco watched from her balcony as her Lower Manhattan neighborhood became the scene of a deadly terror attack on Tuesday. Only a park separates her apartment building from the bike path below.

“Everyone in our area had a birds-eye view of what was going on. I was actually able to go out on my balcony and see what was happening with my own two eyes.”

She described looking down at the scene in shock as officials removed bodies and bike parts from the path she runs down every night.

“Everything seemed so surreal. It was a bike path, a running path that I personally use every day. The bike pieces were just everywhere on this path. It was very apparent that they had gotten hit and exploded or gone everywhere cause there were different pieces in the bushes, on the path, on the road. Cops swarmed everywhere. There were men in all of these white suits just taking a look at the bodies that were there and moving people. It was really like something I’ve never seen.”

The death toll rose to eight that night with an additional 11 injured. In the wake of the incident, DiFrancesco says the city of chaos went quiet.

“I’ve never seen the West Side Highway this quiet. It was completely closed off. When I walked out onto my balcony there was not a person to be seen that wasn’t in some sort of uniform on the West Side Highway. It was all police officers and people who were a part of the investigation.”

DiFrancesco says the mood in the neighborhood this morning was somber as residents continue to process the horror so many of them witnessed firsthand.

“There’s so many schools around, so many children, so many families… it’s a quiet, quaint place to live in the city and it was just completely disturbed for no reason

On her way to work Wednesday morning, DiFrancesco says she walked by the now mangled Home Depot truck the terrorist drove down that bike path.