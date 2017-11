Blaze is a 7-year-old black and white neutered male who was surrendered to the shelter when his previous owner developed allergies to him.

He is an indoor only cat and is very friendly and does well with other cats, kids and people.

Blaze is up to date on his vaccines and ready for his new home. He is big, fluffy love bug who adores attention and cuddling, and is definitely a staff favorite her at Second Chance!

Second Chance Animal Center (802) 375-2898