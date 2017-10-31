Schenectady announces new public safety commissioner

By Published: Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady announced a new public safety commissioner on Tuesday.

Mayor Gary McCarthy appointed Michael Eidens to the position.

Eidens served as acting New York State Supreme Court Justice and Schenectady County Court judge.

He says in this role, he will be fair, transparent, and accessible to all members of the police and fire departments to make improvements.

“The problems that exist have been around for many years, so it will take time, but I want people to help me think outside of the box to come up with creative solutions for some of the problems we have now,” Eidens said.

Eidens officially becomes the commissioner on November 13.

Mayor McCarthy also appointed Kristin Diotte as Director of Development.

