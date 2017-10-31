More empty train cars coming to the Adirondacks

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twenty-five more empty tank cars were transported into the Adirondack Park Monday where they will be stored indefinitely.

Some locals are fighting back with words and others are protesting with coffee.

Out of service train cars like these are now being stored in the Adirondack Park.

“We’re concerned about leakage from these cars but mostly were concerned that the Adirondack Park and our forever Wild Forrest Preserve is being used as an auto salvage area or a junkyard,” Peter Bauer, Executive Director of Protect the Adirondacks, said.

Bauer is not the only local speaking out against a railway company’s decision to store old train cars in the Adirondack Park. One man is also fighting back one cup of joe at a time.

“Half of all proceeds from the same of this blend will go to groups fighting for the removal of these oil cars,” Jim Jutson, of Upper Hudson Coffee, said.

The issue inspired the owner of Upper Hudson Coffee to create a new flavor brew.

“It’s kind of hard to sell a railroaded black and oily bean coffee but when people look at it or read the back, they understand that it’s for a cause,” Jutson said.

Coffee sales have not stopped the train cars from piling up and the president of the railway company Ed Ellis says there is no reason for alarm.

He says the cars have been cleaned and pose no threat.

“It’s as if my wife cooked her lovely cucumber soup and put it in a Tupperware container and when we were finished with the soup we cleaned out the container,” Ellis said. “That’s not a cucumber container. It’s just simply an empty container.”

Ellis also pointed out that the cars are not oil tankers and there is no way of knowing what they carried before the cleaning.

“They’ve been certified as cleaned and they are simply empty tanks. They could’ve contained oil they could’ve contained ethanol they could’ve contained soybean oil, they could’ve contained corn syrup. We don’t know.”

“We would love to see the documentation from the railroad company,” Bauer said. “Where they were cleaned and by who they were cleaned. We don’t have a lot of confidence that these cars are in pristine condition like the company is telling us.”

A representative from the Adirondack Park Agency said in a statement they oppose the storage of the tank cars along with the Department of Environmental Conservation. Both agencies are “concerned about potential environmental impacts.”