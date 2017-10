Related Coverage Man accused of sexually abusing two children at a local McDonald’s pleads not guilty

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused in a sexual assault case involving children at a local McDonald’s has pleaded guilty.

Kelley Tremblay admitted to having sexual contact with a 5 and 7-year-old.

It happened at the McDonald’s on 16th Street in Watervliet and it was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance cameras.

Tremblay pleaded guilty to criminal sex act and could face 20 years in prison.