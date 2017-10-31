Lane closures after overnight tractor-trailer fire on I-87

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two lanes of I-87 Northbound are closed after a tractor-trailer fire near Exit 2E late Monday night.

New York State Police say the trailer of a tractor-trailer caught on fire just before midnight on Monday near Exit 2E.

The driver was able to separate the cab, contain the fire to the trailer and escape safely.

NYSP say the items in the Dollar General trailer were mostly a total loss. Crews were seen loading the debris into a large dumpster early Tuesday morning.

The Exit 2E ramp has since been reopened, and NYSP say the I-87 North should be fully reopened sometime Monday morning.