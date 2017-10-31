Kevlar vests donated to the Schenectady County SPCA

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County SPCA has some new equipment to keep its peace officers safe in the field.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy was on hand for Tuesday’s donation of 25 vests.

The equipment came from the county probation donation who recently purchased new vests fro their probation officers.

The Kevlar gives the SPCA peace officers the same protection as policemen and women in the field.

The vests became available to donate because the warranties had expired and the county had to buy new equipment.