PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The fight to keep two Normal Rockwell paintings from the auction block goes before a judge.

The sons of the iconic artist and several other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit against the museum after it announced 40 pieces of artwork could be sold.

The attorney general is also investigating the legality of the sale.

The paintings were donated by Rockwell himself. The plaintiffs say selling them is ethically wrong.

The museum says the sale will fund a “new vision.”