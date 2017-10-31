2017 Capital Region Halloween Events

Looking for something fun to do with the family on Halloween? Here is a list of some of the events happening Tuesday around the area. You’re sure to have a spooky good time!

City of Albany Department of Recreation Halloween Parties:
Hoffman Ave Community Center – 7 Hoffman Ave
Tuesday, 10/31 5-8 p.m.

The Arbor Hill Community Center – 50 Lark Street
10/31, 5-8 p.m.

City of Cohoes Halloween Parade
Starts in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street and marches to the Cohoes Community Center for the annual Cohoes Rotary Club Halloween Party
Come in costume!
10/31, 6:00 p.m.

Albany Law welcomes the community for 7th Annual Trick or Treat Street
Albany Law School Gymnasium – 80 New Scotland Ave
10/31, 5-8 p.m.

Schenectady Trick or Treating Hours: 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.
(Earlier hours provided for younger children)

 

 

 

 

 

 

