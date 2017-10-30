VT man dressed as a clown accused of sleeping in strangers bedroom with cocaine

By Published:

MARLBORO, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – A Marlboro, Vermont teenager called police after finding a stranger dressed as a clown sleeping in an upstairs bedroom in his home.

According to a release, Vermont State Police responded to a house on Higley Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police found Sean Barber, 43, of Wilmington, Vt. intoxicated and sleeping in the home. Barber also had cocaine on him.

Barber was arrested and held at Southern State Correctional Facility. He will be in Vermont Superior Court in Windham County on December 5 to answer to the charges of unlawful trespass and possession of cocaine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s