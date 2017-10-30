Pumpkin Patrol monitoring bridges for potential Halloween pranksters

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Throwing pumpkins or rocks off bridges that overlook busy highways is a Halloween prank that can turn deadly.

John Fritze is gearing up for a busy two nights. He’s part of the Upstate New York’s Pumpkin Patrol.

“Sitting on a bridge and making sure that somebody doesn’t throw something off,” he described.

Fritze said the dangers are real.

“It can kill people because you’re doing 65, 70 miles on the Thruway,” he said.

He’s protecting people like Unikia Cross.

“My day starts at 5:30 every morning,” she said.

She travels on the highway to work bright and early and usually has her 9-month-old son in the back seat.

“I don’t even want to think about that as far as me because the baby is in the car with me,” she said.

It also affects cab driver Tony Russo.

“Oh, it’s scary,” he said. “When you go across a bridge, you’re going to look up and see if there’s anybody up there throwing stuff.”

He goes all over the Capital Region for work, including under some bridges.

“You could drive and then the next thing you know, your life has ended,” he said.

That’s why Fritze and so many others in the Pumpkin Patrol are out this time of year to volunteer their time to help protect others.

“I feel like you’re at least giving back a little bit to the community.”

Pumpkin Patrol started in the 1970s. Since then, those on patrol watch bridges Halloween night as well as the night before.