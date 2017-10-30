Police seek Brunswick larceny suspects

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying larceny suspects.
Police said the suspects stole from Walmart on Hoosick Road in Brunswick.
Anyone with information can call police at (518) 270-0128.
BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying larceny suspects.
Police said the suspects stole from Walmart on Hoosick Road in Brunswick.
Anyone with information can call police at (518) 270-0128.
Advertisement
Advertisement