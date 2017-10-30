Police seek Brunswick larceny suspects

By Published:

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying larceny suspects.

Police said the suspects stole from Walmart on Hoosick Road in Brunswick.

Anyone with information can call police at (518) 270-0128.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s