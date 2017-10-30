NY now accepting applications for the Excelsior Scholarship for the spring semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced that it’s accepting Excelsior Scholarship applications for the spring semester on Monday.

The governor’s office says more than 210,000 students are already attending a public college or university in New York tuition-free, and 45,000 students were deemed eligible for the scholarship in the fall.

New York’s Excelsior Scholarship has succeeded in opening doors to opportunity for students and families across the state and this week, we reopen the application process for these individuals to get a quality education tuition-free,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “I encourage income-eligible students in every corner of this state to take advantage of this chance to go to one of New York’s top-notch SUNY and CUNY institutions this spring.”

In order to receive any money toward a two or four-year SUNY or CUNY college degree, you must have lived in New York for the last year, have a high school degree, and your parents can’t make more than $100,000 a year.

If you’re already a college student, you must have completed 30 credits in your last semester.

You won’t be eligible if you’re trying to pursue a second associate or bachelor’s degree.

Click here to apply for the Excelsior Scholarship.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, December 4.