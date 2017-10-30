NY DMV begins issuing REAL IDs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York DMV is beginning to issue REAL ID driver’s licenses on Monday.

According to the DMV, on October 1, 2020, the federal government will require your drivers license, permit or ID card to be REAL ID compliant in order to board domestic flights, enter military bases and enter certain federal facilities. You may also use an enhanced driver’s license, permit, or non-driver ID card or a valid U.S. Passport or other identification accpetable to the federal government.

You will not be required to get a REAL ID and is not needed for being able to drive, voting or registering to vote, applying or receiving federal benefits, participating in law enforcement proceedings or investigations, access to federal facilities that do not require a person to show identification.

If you want to get a REAL ID complaint form of ID, you must go to your local NY DMV office.

You MUST bring to the office the following original or certified proof documents:

Proof of identity, such as valid license, birth certificate or passport, with your full first, middle (if applicable) and last name. This name will be displayed on your card as required by federal law.

Proof of Social Security Number or Social Security Number ineligibility. If you have a valid NY license, permit or ID card, you must bring your social security card or W-2 with full SSN. If you do not have a New York State driver license or identification card, you must bring your Social Security Card or a letter from the Social Security Administration proving your ineligibility to have a social security number. If you lost your Social Security Card, you must get a duplicate before you come to the DMV. The Social Security Administration website has more information on obtaining a duplicate card.

Proof of U.S. citizenship, lawful permanent residency or temporary lawful status in the U.S.

Two proofs of New York State residence such as utility bill or mortgage statement (P.O. Box not acceptable). This address will be displayed on your card.

If the name on your license, permit, or non-driver ID application does not match the name on your identity, lawful status, and social security proofs you must bring in court or government issued proof(s) documenting the event(s) causing your name change(s) such as a marriage license(s), divorce decree(s), adoption, or court order document(s).

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 establishes a minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses, permits and ID cards. The act allows federal agencies to deny drivers licenses and other IDs that do not meet the standards passed under the act.

Officials say there is no additional cost for the REAL ID; however, normal transaction fees still apply.

The DMV says that is expects all driver licenses, permits, and ID cards to remain acceptable for domestic flights and acess to federal facilities until October 1, 2020.

Officials say you can convert your current driver’s license at any time. Any license, permit, or ID card issued after October 30 that is not a REAL ID will be marked with “Not for Federal Purposes”.