Last minute Halloween costume ideas

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is on Tuesday, so if you’re still looking for a costume idea or one piece to make it extra scary NEWS10 ABC is here to help.

The Costumer is celebrating 100 years as the Capital Region’s go-to spot for any costume, of any size, for any occasion.

The Costumer has over 150,000 costumes stored in their Schenectady branch on Barrett Street. They can offer such great variation because many of their costumes are designed, created and maintained in-house. They’ve got multiple rooms throughout the building that are filled with the most dynamic and creative characters, just waiting to be brought to life.

“They are divided upstairs and by our top shows. So our Disney shows, Cinderella up there Beauty and The Beast, you know we have Shrek as well. We have multiple sets of those because they are quite popular. Six or seven of them can go out at any time,” Bonnie Johnson, Owner of The Costumer, said.

They’ve got superheroes, TV characters, period pieces, just about anything you can think of.

It’s a huge help to both broadways level shows that come to the area and over 23,000 high school theater programs across the country that tap into this “creative closet.”

“I think it takes a lot of pressure off of the director when you know you can call us and send your measurements. We will help you outfit your cast and figure out the needs. It really takes the pressure off and they can focus more on the production,” Johnson said.

They work directly with local theater directors to figure out their needs, which sometimes mean creating new characters. So if you’re looking to turn heads this Halloween, just go and see The Costumer.