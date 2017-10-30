Jury selection begins in the Oquendo trial

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jury selection began on Monday in the trail for a man accused of killing his stepdaughter and putting her body in a suitcase then dumping it in the Hudson River.

So far, nine out of the 12 jurors have been selected for the trial.

It’s been a long day for prosecutors and the defense team learning about a pool of potential jurors.

The day started with more than 100 people who could potentially help decide if Johnny Oquendo killed his stepdaughter Noel Alkaramla.

Alkaramla went missing in November of 2015. On New Year’s Eve, her body was found in a suitcase near the USS Slater in Albany.

Oquendo faces several charges including second-degree murder, strangulation, and concealment of a human corpse.

Oquendo sat in court alongside his lawyer on Monday. He even went up to the judge with his council when they discussed who would be picked for the jury.

There are still three spots to fill on the jury plus an undetermined number of alternate jurors.

Selection will continue tomorrow here at Rensselaer County Court.

The judge instructed the nine jurors to be back here at 3. That’s when he expects the trial to get underway.