Heavy rain, wind causes damage across the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The heavy rain and strong winds overnight left thousands without power this morning across the Capital Region.

Bob Kelly, of Walnut Street, in Schenectady, says he woke up around 3 a.m. Monday morning to what he thought was a storm.

“I was sleeping and I heard what sounded like thunder,” Kelly said.

Turns out, it was actually just a good gust of wind that took down a massive tree in his backyard, which brought a portion of his porch down with it.

“Yeah, welcome to Monday.”

Just behind his house is a section of Vale Cemetery where several headstones were toppled over.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but he says it will be a long day of making phone calls and cleaning up.

There were thousands of power outages across the Capital Region that National Grid crews are trying to keep up with.

“I called the insurance company, I called the police and they called the fire department and code enforcement and they were all here.”

NEWS10 ABC saw one crew dark and early over in Guilderland when two sheered utility poles brought down power lines and shut down a stretch of Curry Road for hours.

Nearby Wildwood School eventually made the decision to close for the day.

Not everybody got to stay home and getting ready for work and school without power is no easy task. Depending on where you live, your drive in could have been just as complicated.

The lights are back on here at the intersection of Routes 351 and 66 but this morning’s widespread outages made for a hair morning commute.

At its peak, horns were honking and tires were screeching as drivers maneuvered their way around the mess.