HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A convicted rapist on parole has been arrested for allegedly preventing a female employee at the Ira Home from leaving the office.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Todd Hansen confronted the victim and used his body to block the door, even after she asked him to leave.

Police say he didn’t physically restrain the victim but prevented her from leaving the office.

He’s charged with unlawful imprisonment.