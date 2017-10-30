Capital CarShare expanding services in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A program in the Capital Region that gives people a way to get around while reducing carbon emissions is growing.

Capital CarShare announced on Monday it’s expanding its car-sharing service from Albany to Troy.

Two vehicles, one in front of 80 Second Street and the other near 585 River Street will be available for reservation.

Memberships start at $5 a month for individuals and less than $17 a month for businesses.

This marks the first placement of Capital CarShare vehicles outside of Albany.