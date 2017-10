Apollo is a 3 year old Husky.

He does need to be the only pet in his new home. A home in a fenced yard is best as he is very energetic and vocal. He is too much for a home with young children.

We are trying to place him in a home with lots of Husky experience.

He loves the outdoors and would make a great companion for anyone with an active lifestyle.

2nd Chance Animal Center 802-375-2898