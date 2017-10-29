Schumer: Riders can’t wait for new train control technology

By Published:
Charles Schumer; Richard Blumenthal

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says he’s concerned that important rail safety upgrades in the New York City area won’t be done on time.

The New York Democrat plans to announce Sunday that he’s urging the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Long Island Rail Road and Metro North to do everything possible to speed up the installation of positive train control, which can automatically slow down a train that’s moving too fast or at risk of collision.

The work was supposed by done by the end of 2018 but Schumer said reports of delays have him worried. He helped secure federal funding for the project and says riders shouldn’t have to wait any longer.

Transportation officials have said they hope to complete enough of the work in order to comply with the deadline.

