Puerto Rico gov seeks to cancel $300M Whitefish contract

By Published:
Whitefish Energy Holdings workers restore power lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 15, 2017. (Associated Press)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is demanding that the island’s power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.

Sunday’s announcement by Gov. Ricardo Rossello comes as federal legislators are seeking to investigate the contract awarded to the small company from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s hometown.

Neither Whitefish nor power company officials immediately returned calls for comment.

