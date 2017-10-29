EXCLUSIVE: Owner speaks after handguns stolen from Colonie shop

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after they say a man broke into a gun store on Central Avenue in Colonie early Sunday and stole several handguns.

Colonie Police received a burglar alarm at NY Shooter Supply at 1593 Central Avenue around 1:32 a.m. Sunday. A representative from the store also contacted police to report the break-in.

It all happened in about 20 seconds. Police say surveillance video shows a lone male breaking down the glass front door with what appears to be something like a crowbar, then breaking a glass display case, stealing several handguns and fleeing in a westerly direction.

The suspect is described as an average height male of thin build. He was wearing a white mask, light-colored gloves, a black and grey hoodie, dark pants, and carrying a dark-colored backpack with a white design or writing on it.

According to NY Shooter Supply, the suspect stole 5 Glock handguns, three 9mm, and two .40 caliber.

Owner of the NY Shooter Supply, Matt Musto, said he feels violated.

“People shouldn’t be coming in and trying to steal or hurt people so I mean it’s not a good feeling, and you know I’m fairly confidant in law enforcement. I think we’re going to be able to catch this guy,” Musto said.

Musto believes that the suspect has been in the shop before.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.

Police say it is too early to determine if the incident at NY Shooter Supply is connected to the theft of more than 40 guns from Target Sports in Glenville on October 23, but say early indications are that the two thefts are not related.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area should contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744.