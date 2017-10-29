VIDEO: 5 handguns stolen from Colonie gun shop overnight

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after they say a man broke into a gun store on Central Avenue in Colonie early Sunday and stole several handguns.

Colonie Police received a burglar alarm at NY Shooter Supply at 1593 Central Avenue around 1:32 a.m. Sunday. A representative from the store also contacted police to report the break-in.

Police say surveillance video shows a lone male breaking down the glass front door with what appears to be something like a crowbar, then breaking a glass display case, stealing several handguns and fleeing in a westerly direction.

According to NY Shooter Supply, the suspect stole 5 Glock handguns, three 9mm, and two .4 caliber.

The suspect is described as an average height male of thin build. He was wearing a white mask, light-colored gloves, a black and grey hoodie, dark pants, and carrying a dark-colored backpack with a white design or writing on it.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.

Police say it is too early to determine if the incident at NY Shooter Supply is connected to the theft of more than 40 guns from Target Sports in Glenville on October 23, but early indications are that the two thefts are not related.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area should contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744.