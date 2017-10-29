MiSci hosts ‘spooky’ experiments and Halloween fun

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you were looking for something different to do this Halloween weekend, the Museum of Innovation and Science (MiSci) is giving out more than candy, they’re teaching kids all about science with “spooky” Halloween themed experiments and activities on Sunday.

“We have a lot of spooky science activities. We’re going to make slimy goo, We’re going to do hidden burning handprints, We’re going to dissect cows eyes, We’re going to pass around sheep hearts and sheep brains,” said Mac Sudduth, MiSci President. “We have a whole bucket of these up front and kids can dissect the cow’s eye and learn about how the eyeball works.”

Only brave scientists came out to the Museum of Innovation and Science, Sunday for some ghoulish fun.

If you missed todays Halloween showcase, MiSci has regular weekday hours and scientists say they would be happy to show you more hair-raising experiments.

There was plenty of fun to be had as scientists on site taught the kids all sorts of spooky experiments including something called “exploding organs” and Frankenstein’s footlocker.

Plus there are special exhibits on site that just might give someone goosebumps.