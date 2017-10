ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo says the state is ready for flooding from this heavy rain.

He’s activated the New York State Emergency Operations Center with a special focus on transportation in and around New York City.

Other concerns are for flooding on the New York State Thruway, the Erie Canal, and rivers in central New York, and the Adirondacks.

The heaviest rain is predicted from Binghamton north to Lake Placid.