Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(NEWS10) — Hospitals, police stations and other agencies nationwide and across the Capital Region will accept unwanted prescription medication no questions asked Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug “Take Back” Day.

282 participating locations across New York State will accept and safely dispose of any unused pills freely and anonymously.

Saturday’s event marks the 14th time in seven years that New York has participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Last April, Americans turned in 450 tons of prescription drugs, according to Governor Cuomo’s office.

Most locations will accept the prescription drugs from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

To locate a participating location new you visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIjqrMtN6J1wIVgQOGCh2bYw_nEAAYASAAEgIUcPD_BwE#_blank