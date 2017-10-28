CNN: First charges filed in Mueller investigation

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, CNN reported Friday.

The charges, approved Friday, remain sealed by order of a federal judge. Sources briefed on the matter tell CNN that plans were prepared Friday for those charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday.

At this time it is not known who has been charged, or what the charges are.

Robert Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Deputy Attorney General rod Rosenstein authorized Mueller to investigate “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation,” according to Rosenstein’s order.

CNN says a spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment. The White House also had no comment, a senior administration official told CNN Saturday morning.