Victim speaks out after contractor admits to stealing jewelry

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local contractor admitted to stealing his customer’s jewelry and now the victim is speaking out.

“I was shocked more than anything.”

The contractor was the last person Tammi Kanniard suspected of theft. Until one day, she checked her jewelry box

“All my jewelry was gone, including my mom’s.”

In June, police arrested Jonathan Hutchison who later pleaded guilty to stealing some of Tammi’s jewelry. It was a violation of trust by a man she has known for three years.

“Now I’m scared to have anyone working in my house when I’m not here.”

Hutchison sold five pieces of jewelry at the Vault Pawn Shop on Caroline Street.

That’s how police caught him.

Tammi is still missing jewelry that belonged to her mother before she passed away and items that are priceless.”

“My mom passed away in December. Five of pieces are hers like the ring, the bracelet, and the necklace. All are my moms and I can’t get that back.”

NEWS10 ABC wanted to give Hutchison a chance to defend himself.

He didn’t want to go on camera but insists he never stole any of Tammi’s jewelry.

He claims what he sold belonged to him.

Regardless, a judge ordered him to pay $1,050 in restitution for what was recovered at the pawn shop.

Tammi says the real amount is worth much more.

“Almost $15,000 to replace everything that was taken,” Tammi said. “The thing is, I can’t replace my mom.”

Tammi just wants her mother’s jewelry back.

She is asking anyone who thinks they have information to please call state police at (518)-583-7010.