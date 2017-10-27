Super Nintendo classic to be released today at Best Buy

By Published:
Super Nintendo Classic (Nintendo of America photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A highly anticipated retro video game system goes on sale at Best Buy on Friday.

This is easily one of the most wanted gifts of the holiday season and it definitely feels like Black Friday with the lines of people waiting.

Here’s what they want, Nintendo’s miniature Super NES classic, a remake of the 1991 system.

Let’s you play 21 of some of the best games.

Last year’s NES classic, was impossible to find, it’s going for steep prices on eBay and the consoles Friday are expected to sell out very quickly.

So, Best Buy will start handing out tickets at 7 a.m. for as many consoles as they have.

First come, first sold. The store opens at 10 a.m. and the mad dash will begin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s