Super Nintendo classic to be released today at Best Buy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A highly anticipated retro video game system goes on sale at Best Buy on Friday.

This is easily one of the most wanted gifts of the holiday season and it definitely feels like Black Friday with the lines of people waiting.

Here’s what they want, Nintendo’s miniature Super NES classic, a remake of the 1991 system.

Let’s you play 21 of some of the best games.

Last year’s NES classic, was impossible to find, it’s going for steep prices on eBay and the consoles Friday are expected to sell out very quickly.

So, Best Buy will start handing out tickets at 7 a.m. for as many consoles as they have.

First come, first sold. The store opens at 10 a.m. and the mad dash will begin.