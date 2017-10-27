National Drug Take Back Day being held this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several places around the Capital Region will be taking your medications no questions asked on Saturday in honor of National Drug Take Back Day.

New Yorkers can dispose their medications at 282 participating locations across the state. You can find a location closet to you by using this online tool.

Saturday’s event marks the 14th time in seven years that New York has participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Last April, Americans turned in 450 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.