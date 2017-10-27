Local lawmakers react to GOP tax reform plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the tax reform plan passing the House in Congress, it now heads to the Senate for a vote.

All but two New York Representatives voted against the bill since there would be a large impact on New York if state and local tax (SALT) deductions were eliminated.

“I think this is modern day treason against the state. I think they are the Benedict Arnolds of today,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo said this earlier on Friday referring to the two New York representatives that voted for the bill, Chris Collins and Tom Reed. Both Representatives defended their decision and Representative Collins lashed back.

“Senator Charles Schumer and Gov. Cuomo who are yapping about something they know nothing about,” Rep. Collins said.

“I recognize that if we’re going to get tax reform for 300 plus million Americans across the country, there may be a compromise position here that has to be had,” Rep. Reed said.

The rest of New York’s Representatives, both Democrat and Republican, voted against this tax reform bill since it would eliminate state and local tax deductions. New Yorkers would lose around $72 billion if SALT deductions were removed.

“Cut taxes. I think is an important one, but it needs to be applied to the right income category. We need to work from the middle class out,” Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.) said.

“I want to make sure middle-class taxpayers receive a tax deduction because that’s critical to the middle class and the people in my district,” Rep. John Faso (R-N.Y.) said.

Gov. Cuomo was joined by the Governor of California on a conference call since both states have much to lose if SALT deductions are eliminated. Both governors placed the blame heavily on the representatives from their states that voted for this bill.

“The states that they happen to be taking from are coincidentally primarily democratic ones and I don’t think that’s an actual coincidence,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I hold the two Congresspeople who voted in favor of it personally responsible.”

The bill now only has to pass the Senate with a simple majority vote.