Inspiring Women of the Capital Region: Jinah Kim

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Imagine making your dreams come true, “before you hit 30!”

Imagine your dream involved helping others.

That’s exactly what a young restauranteur in Troy has done. Which is why she is one of our inspirational women!

“You know I think about that, my god, I am living my dream right now,” Jinah Kim said.

Smiling, laughing and making the world a better place.

Jinah Kim started Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen on Ferry Street just eighteen months ago, but it’s why she started it that really tells her story.

“This place has become a sanctuary for anyone, it has become a gathering place where we can understand each other,” Kim said.

That’s because Jinah, who came to this country when she was three, started Sunhee’s to help new refugees and asylum seekers and whoever else needs a job.

“We have Americans, Asian Americans, immigrant Americans, refuges,” Kim said.

Jinah not only provides jobs for them, but she provides free English classes too.

Closing the restaurant from 3 to 4:30 Monday through Thursday so she can teach anyone who wants to learn.

Jinah knew closing during the week would mean the restaurant took a financial hit, but she did it.

“I have to remind myself why I am doing this, who I am doing it for and when we make business decisions like shutting down for 3:00-4:30, it is those principles that we have to live by,” Kim said.

With so much on her plate, Jinah says her hardest job is reining in her many new ideas but if they all lead to such success, then keep them coming!

Because in the end, it’s the people Jinah touches who can begin to see “their” dreams come true.

“That’s a huge success for me to see someone who started here and now they are going on to do bigger and better things,” Kim said.

Isn’t she amazing! One of her success stories is a Burmese asylum seeker who spent 10 months managing Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen when he first arrived.

He now is opening his own Thai restaurant on third street in Troy!

His inspiration was, Jinah!