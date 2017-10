HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A food and bar building at a local resort was completely destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

The fire took place around 3:15 p.m. Friday in a food and bar building at the Ridin-Hy Ranch.

Everyone got out safely, but the building is a complete loss. Crews continue to work on putting out hot spots and expect to be on scene for several hours.

All other buildings at the resort were not affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Taking a lot of man power to put out the flames here. Many who were staying for the weekend are now displaced. pic.twitter.com/FE921NzNji — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) October 27, 2017