Family holds vigil, offers reward for Albany man missing for one year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friends and family of a man who’s been missing for a year are hoping someone who knows of his whereabouts will finally come forward.

One year after Dariel Young went missing, loved ones are still praying for his safe return. A vigil was held at Henry Johnson Park Friday night.

“It’s been terrible,” his wife Debbie Brown said. “It’s not the same without him.”

Brown is still in pain. Her high school sweetheart and love of more than 30 years hasn’t come home, and no one has any idea where he could be.

“He calls my home, like, 10 times a day and to not get that anymore is just upsetting,” Brown said.

Family said the 52-year old was last seen on October 25, 2016 on Livingston Avenue in Albany. Police said they still haven’t received any leads.

“It’s like he just disappeared without a trace,” Brown said.

What’s frustrating for Brown and his stepmother, Nancy Young, is it’s out of character for him not to contact them.

“He loved his family; he was a family man, especially his kids,” Nancy said. “He loved his kids, so there’s no way he would just disappear off the face of the earth.”

They hoped to get the word out once again with the vigil. They lit candles, prayed, shared memories, and released 12 balloons – one for each month Young’s been missing.

At this point, friends and family just want closure no matter the circumstances.

“Whatever happens in the dark will come to light,” Nancy said. “We don’t know how soon, but it will come to the light. One day we’re going to find out the truth.”

But they need the public’s help to get there.

“We just want him back; we just want him back,” Brown said.

Young’s family is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information about his whereabouts.

If you know anything, you’re urged to contact Albany police.