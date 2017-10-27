Double murder suspect to be released to immigration officials

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the men accused of killing two Rensselaer County roommates last year will be released to immigration officials.

All charges, including first-degree murder, had already been dismissed for Cresencio Salazar for lack of evidence.

He was indicted with three other people last fall for the murder of Christian Hernandez and his cousin Javier Gomez.

According to the assistant district attorney, prosecutors missed the 45-day legal window to bring an indictment against Salazar.