HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia County District Attorney Paul Czajka was hit by a drunk driver Monday night.

Police arrested and charged Bruce Nooney, 62, of Ghent, with felony DWI after his Chevrolet pickup truck struck Czajka’s Volvo on State Route 66.

Nooney was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for neck and back pain.

DA Czajka had shoulder pain but was not transported to the hospital.

Nooney was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned in Ghent Town Court at a later date.