Chiropractor pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local chiropractor accused of sexually abusing patients has pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges.

A total of four victims have come forward with allegations against Seth Kohl.

On Friday, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office admitted to having sexual contact with two patients on two different occasions – once in August of last year and the other in February.

Kohl faces six years of probation when he’s sentenced in January. He will also have to give up his chiropractor license and register as a sex offender.

